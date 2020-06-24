Jay Ambrose: The Supreme Court in danger
0 comments

Jay Ambrose: The Supreme Court in danger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

So now, the Supreme Court is in charge of the nation.

It has scuttled the separation of powers while taking over the prerogatives of Congress and the executive branch. We have an oligarchy unaccountable to the rule of law while answering instead to confused ideologies, the mood of the moment, political snarling, assumed moral superiority and whims dispensing with credible analysis.

As exemplified in two recent decisions, it is scary, truly scary, something that has shown its ugly face off and on for decades and yet seemed to have been cured with two excellent constitutionalists appointed as justices under President Donald Trump.

The threat has nevertheless risen again in two decisions, one contending the Civil Rights Act of 1964 said what it did not say and another saying that President Barack Obama's order called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, though illegal, should be granted legal standing.

Concerning the Civil Rights Act, it forbade employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion and sex.

And the court decision said that, since it applies to sex, it also applies to sexual orientation and gender identity. Nope.

As a Wall Street Journal editorial wrote, Neil Gorsuch, who wrote the decision, had himself previously written that words in laws should be taken to mean what the ordinary, common meaning was at the time the law was written. And, when the act was written, the word "sex" referred to biological sex, to men and women as determined by their physicality.

A New York Times editorial calls this ruling "an emphatic win for civil rights, equal justice and common sense," which is to say, it has an uncommon notion of what constitutes common sense. Yes, we should all want respect under the law for transgender and gay Americans so often maligned and treated unfairly, but that's the job of Congress and a president's pen.

It is not the job of the Supreme Court unless you want separation of powers thrown away so that justices and editorial writers can think of themselves as moral heroes.

Yes, Congress should come to the rescue of gay and transgender people as well as to the rescue of children brought here illegally by their immigrant parents. But the answer to this was not for the court to also abandon its responsibilities on the issue of people brought here illegally as children.

Interestingly, it agreed that DACA was against the law but said the Trump executive order doing away with it was not well-enough written. That was beside the point. Illegal is illegal. The court now stands for illegality by way of an oligarchy yawning at what the law explicitly says?

Just as he joined Gorsuch and the court's four illiberal liberals on the civil rights decision, Justice John Roberts -- supposedly himself a constitutionalist -- joined the four illiberal liberals on the DACA decision.

It was thought that, thanks to Trump, we had five constitutionalists vs. four people who think the Constitution is a worn-out old document that should be amended by them instead of by a process intentionally arduous for protection of the public, still assuming they have some rights. But no, and this is not just an interpretation but the assumption of certain vaporous ideals prone to their own liking. It is the court coalescing governmental power ultimately unto itself.

There is something for the court to fear, namely that the Democrats could win the Senate, House and presidency this year and push ahead with the plans of some to pack the court as a far more flagrant violation of principles.

Or maybe, with constitutionalists converting to puzzling ways of thinking, the Democrats will leave it alone, not so unhappy with what it has and simply replacing retirees with ideological puppets further degrading what we are.

Jay Ambrose mug

Jay Ambrose

Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. Readers may email him at speaktojay@aol.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: If you're worried about political violence, look to the right, not just the left
Columnists

Commentary: If you're worried about political violence, look to the right, not just the left

While the nation has focused on the widespread demonstrations and marches protesting police brutality against people of color - particularly the killings of unarmed black men - a parallel story has been unfolding in a series of violent incidents involving armed far-right extremists. Federal officials announced Tuesday that a man in jail in connection with the killing of a Santa Cruz County ...

+10
Commentary: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol
Columnists

Commentary: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol

The impulse is commendable. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered Thursday that portraits of four of her predecessors be removed from the U.S. Capitol because they were part of the Confederate cause during the Civil War. At a time when much of the nation is questioning certain monuments and memorials, it's good that Pelosi is directing her gaze around the Capitol. But the issue of the speakers' ...

Commentary: Rename the Army posts — these 10 soldiers deserve the honor
Columnists

Commentary: Rename the Army posts — these 10 soldiers deserve the honor

The United States must be the only nation in the world that names military posts after traitors. The police killing of George Floyd has brought renewed attention to this absurd practice, in which U.S. Army and Army National Guard installations across the South bear the names of secessionist generals, most of them West Pointers, who fought to uphold slavery during the Civil War. The moment to ...

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters
Columnists

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters

Donald Trump is the "dumbest and worst president" in American history, so said Republican attorney George Conway, seeing and raising The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin's evaluation of President Trump in part of the media competition to hate him the most. I think that James Buchanan would give Trump a run for his money as the worst, and I think that calling Trump dumbest or even dumb is, ...

Commentary That Trump ad with Nazi imagery on Facebook? It proves conservatives wrong about content removal
Columnists

Commentary That Trump ad with Nazi imagery on Facebook? It proves conservatives wrong about content removal

A day after the U.S. Department of Justice and a Republican senator called on Congress to make it harder for tech sites to remove content that violates their terms of service, Facebook removed a slew of content posted by President Donald Trump's campaign for violating its terms of service. Specifically, Facebook on Thursday took down 88 Trump campaign ads calling on readers to "stand with ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News