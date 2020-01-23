Jay Ambrose: Trump economy a worry for Democrats

The economist Stephen Moore tells us wages have been going up four times faster than what we saw in the slow-walk Obama recovery, but guess what. Apparently paying more attention to Biden than to those in the know, Elizabeth Warren, who is worth $12 million, said the economy was working only for those at the top, not for anyone else.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In lower tones with more nuance, Pete Buttigieg said something similar. Biden, worth something like $9 million, agreed the wealthy were the only ones doing well.

Tom Steyer, the only billionaire in the room, seemed on board and noted he was giving his money away. Bernie Sanders, the owner of three homes, did not say he was giving two away but hissed about the greed and corruption of the corporate elite who are actually doing more for America than the political elite running for president.

What’s reported is that income increases during the Trump boom have been greatest at the bottom income level. The new median household income of $66,000 is the highest in history, meaning the middle class is probably grinning instead of being killed and clobbered. As an example of those in tough situations getting significant boosts, it has been noted that single-parent mothers have seen their pocket books swell by 7.6 percent. The poverty rate, meanwhile, is the lowest in decades.