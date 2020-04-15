Jay Ambrose: Will socialism follow the virus?

Many more millions of jobs would disappear, but he says he will replace the fossil fuels with renewables, that would actually make up about a third of the energy needed.

Energy would become a governmental industry hiring people as part of a plan to guarantee that all Americans who want to work will work, a total of at least 20 million.

Common-sense means of dealing with climate change are available, but Sanders can’t ponder those because he is too busy figuring out how to expand virtually all our social programs and start a host of new ones, such as housing for all. He also wants free colleges and hopes to relieve a major part of $1.3 trillion in student debt as a means of the rest of us rewarding imprudence by the better-off.

Don’t forget Medicare for All that he himself has said could cost $30 trillion over a decade, abolishing more than 150 million employer-sponsored plans and requiring a doubling of taxes if we don’t extend the debt.

What all of this and more comes to is somewhere between $50 trillion and $100 trillion over 10 years, and that’s pretty much goodbye America, but understand, too, that Sanders would save us by shrinking the military and turning corporations over to the workers.