Jay Odegaard: Seeking a solution for Green Island Ice Arena

Through this decline in participation, the city worked diligently with the La Crosse Curling Club as a new resident of the arena.

In an attempt to minimize expense in 2014, the city entered into a management agreement with the Coulee Region Chill organization. This management agreement lasted for five years and allowed Green Island to remain feasible for the Parks and Recreation Department’s operating budget.

In May 2019, the department found itself without a willing management operation and chose to run the rink internally.

While difficult, this operation guaranteed user groups available ice for the 2019-2020 season. It was at this time that user groups were told of the uncertainty regarding the arena’s future.

Increasing system failures to the aging compressor system led the department to utilize McKinstry, a national rink evaluation firm. The report to the department revealed the immediate need for a $2.1 million capital improvement to the cooling system and rink floor, both of which are original to the building.

Much of this expense coincides with the 2010 federal mandate eliminating the use of r-22 for coolant purposes, the same coolant the Green Island compressors operate on.