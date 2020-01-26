Jay Odegaard: Seeking a solution for Green Island Ice Arena

The city of La Crosse has a rich history of park land and recreational facilities.
This history includes Green Island Ice Arena, which was the first indoor arena of its kind in the area.
The arena was gifted to the city in 1981, intended for area programs to utilize the facility for winter ice activities.
At that time, the arena was heavily used by speed skaters, area hockey programs and figure skating enthusiasts. An instrumental complex that attracted programs from Winona, Minnesota, to Viroqua, Green Island can boast that it paved the way for many indoor ice arenas that have since been built in the Coulee Region.
In 2011, Green Island was struck by a tornado that shook a large section of the south side of La Crosse. Damage to the arena led to the city investing more than $2 million in a three-phase renovation to the exterior shell of the arena. These improvements addressed many of the facility’s structural issues.
While renovation provided stability to the operations of the arena, participation numbers continued to decrease over time.
Decreased participation was largely in part to the increased amount of area rinks, eliminating the regional draw of Green Island.
Additionally, departure of a prevalent speed-skating program and eventual loss of a city high school hockey team contributed to participation decline.
Through this decline in participation, the city worked diligently with the La Crosse Curling Club as a new resident of the arena.
In an attempt to minimize expense in 2014, the city entered into a management agreement with the Coulee Region Chill organization. This management agreement lasted for five years and allowed Green Island to remain feasible for the Parks and Recreation Department’s operating budget.
In May 2019, the department found itself without a willing management operation and chose to run the rink internally.
While difficult, this operation guaranteed user groups available ice for the 2019-2020 season. It was at this time that user groups were told of the uncertainty regarding the arena’s future.
Increasing system failures to the aging compressor system led the department to utilize McKinstry, a national rink evaluation firm. The report to the department revealed the immediate need for a $2.1 million capital improvement to the cooling system and rink floor, both of which are original to the building.
You have free articles remaining.
Much of this expense coincides with the 2010 federal mandate eliminating the use of r-22 for coolant purposes, the same coolant the Green Island compressors operate on.
Understanding the expense of the needed capital improvements, a second issue of operational costs is taken into consideration.
With an annual net loss exceeding $83,000, the upkeep of the facility has a detrimental impact on the department’s annual budget.
Furthermore, in September 2019, the Board of Park Commissioners approved the La Crosse Curling Club to construct a facility dedicated for curling in La Crosse’s Veterans Freedom Park.
This is important largely due to the curlers being second-highest revenue producer for the arena.
Concerns regarding a lack of agreement with the Coulee Region Chill, the arena’s largest revenue producer, increase the budgetary uncertainty of future operation.
The curlers and the Chill make up roughly 60% of the annual facility revenue, creating the projected possibility that the rink could operate at a net loss of $160,000 annually.
The culmination of this financial information, accompanied with an anticipated 225 youth participants, creates an uncertainty for the future use of Green Island.
The construction of a new tennis facility, most of which is funded by private organizations, does not relate to the general operations of the arena. The parks and recreation department must be mindful of the numerous financial responsibilities the city of La Crosse must prioritize.
Roads, fire stations and sewer treatment are only a few fiscal responsibilities that need to be prioritized above our recreational needs.
The increasing funding constraints fall on the department to evaluate current facility use and search for non-traditional operation models and community partnership opportunities.
Ice arenas are expensive facilities to manage. Nationally, municipalities struggle to maintain rinks, largely relying on third-party operators to maintain and manage these facilities.
Area neighboring rinks utilize room tax dollars, school district funding and youth hockey associations to fund their respective rinks.
The city of La Crosse has not made a decision to close the Ice Arena, but must be fiscally responsible when determining the priorities for tax dollar expenditures.
If Green Island will continue to operate as an indoor ice arena, user groups must assist in ensuring that the facility is both cost efficient and utilized.
Jay Odegaard is director of Parks, Recreation, Forestry, Buildings & Grounds for the city of La Crosse.