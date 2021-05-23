Jean Hindson: Are we brave enough to face our polarization?

Are we brave enough to face our polarization? And to take steps to address it?
Most of us will agree that polarization is getting in the way of implementing productive solutions to many of the serious challenges we are currently facing. There is plenty of discussion of what causes polarization, but finding a way forward can seem next to impossible.
While some people I’ve talked to think that with a new administration, everything will “calm down” and that we should wait for gradual change, I am of the opinion that we need to take a more active approach. Braver Angels is a national organization that offers some basic principles and concrete skills that have brought results and a measure of hope to many people looking for a way to address our continuing polarization.
Personally, I was already becoming concerned over 20 years ago by our lack of ability or willingness to have ordinary conversations about important public issues with folks we viewed as being “on the other side.” And our elected representatives have over the years become more and more paralyzed when it comes to resolving urgent situations that need to be addressed. In 2018 I encountered glimmers of hope when I heard a radio program about a group called Better Angels. (The name has since been changed to Braver Angels.)
In 2019 I attended a workshop on Families and Politics given by one of Braver Angels’ original founders and his leadership partner (from the “other side”). The skills Braver Angels taught me were not a miracle cure, although I found them helpful. I was not an instant convert to all of what BA advocates. I don’t think that I am alone in wanting to be able to convince those I disagree with that I am the one who is right; and it’s hard to give up blaming the “other side” for our political deadlock.
However, through attending various workshops, forums, debates and discussions — easier to do on Zoom during the pandemic — I gradually came to accept an important foundational tenet of BA: that we all have individual perspectives due to unique life experiences and relationships. This means that I need to listen more and spend less time explaining to others how my way of thinking is unquestionably better. BA members like to quote something Abraham Lincoln said: “I don’t like that man; I must get to know him better.“
What I have gained through participation in Braver Angels programs has enabled me to ease tensions with family members and proved useful in my telephone political canvassing during the 2020 election cycle. I was even able to turn conversations that started as a virtual shouting match where partisan rhetoric prevailed, into a respectful sharing of experiences that led us to different ways of looking at issues we were each passionate about.
It was never perfect, but it convinced me that Braver Angels has an important role to play in addressing the polarization that is keeping us from becoming a better society.
I would like to issue a challenge to everyone in our community who feels troubled by our lack of ability to come together and who is brave enough and cares enough to face and address our current polarization: Visit the Braver Angels website at braverangels.org. Explore the opportunities there.
Then, if you believe in the importance of working together to address polarization, contact one of the Wisconsin State coordinators through the Braver Angels website to indicate your interest. They will connect you with me and others who want to move forward by promoting Braver Angels activities in our community.
Jean Hindson is retired as UW-L associate professor of Spanish.