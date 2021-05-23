Jean Hindson: Are we brave enough to face our polarization?

Are we brave enough to face our polarization? And to take steps to address it?

Most of us will agree that polarization is getting in the way of implementing productive solutions to many of the serious challenges we are currently facing. There is plenty of discussion of what causes polarization, but finding a way forward can seem next to impossible.

While some people I’ve talked to think that with a new administration, everything will “calm down” and that we should wait for gradual change, I am of the opinion that we need to take a more active approach. Braver Angels is a national organization that offers some basic principles and concrete skills that have brought results and a measure of hope to many people looking for a way to address our continuing polarization.

Personally, I was already becoming concerned over 20 years ago by our lack of ability or willingness to have ordinary conversations about important public issues with folks we viewed as being “on the other side.” And our elected representatives have over the years become more and more paralyzed when it comes to resolving urgent situations that need to be addressed. In 2018 I encountered glimmers of hope when I heard a radio program about a group called Better Angels. (The name has since been changed to Braver Angels.)