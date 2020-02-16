Jeff Meyer: End alternate-side parking

The Tribune noted that the city generated $907,885 in parking tickets last year.
It would be interesting to know what percentage of that was from the alternate -side street parking policy. We have few snowstorms a year when plows are needed, yet we have to move cars from side to side for a third of the year.
Someone on my block left their car parked on one side of the street for several days and got several tickets. I am fairly certain they fall in the lower-income brackets, making paying of these tickets a drain on them.
And guess what, there was no snow during this time period. The policy needs to end. Does anyone think alternate-side street parking policy works properly?
Jeff Meyer, La Crosse