Jeffrey A. Linder: Fewer Americans have a primary care doctor

Primary care deserves some of the blame. Many primary care practices are not optimized to be accessible or responsive.

Primary care is set up, like most health care, because of the way we are paid, for seeing you in person or doing things to you. We largely are not paid for answering phone calls, responding to electronic messages or coordinating care. The sad fact is health systems still make more money by treating sick people than by coordinating care or keeping people healthy.

Beyond the way we pay for primary care, the amount we spend on primary care is part of the problem.

In the United States, we spend 5% to 7% of our health care dollars on primary care, compared with 14% in similar countries. Medicare only spends 2% to 4% on primary care. If we only spend 5% of U.S. health care dollars on primary care, is the other 95% paying for our failure to spend on primary care?

The supply of primary care physicians could be part of the decrease we found. Demand for primary care should be increasing because of the aging of the population, changes in insurance and other factors, but fewer trainees are going into primary care and doctors are leaving primary care.

