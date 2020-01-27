Jeffrey Korzenik: Second-chance hires can boost labor force

America’s businesses are facing an unprecedented labor shortage, a drag on economic growth that risks derailing the expansion.

Yet we also have a pool of millions of willing workers who are unemployed or substantially underemployed — those with a criminal record. Bringing these prospective employers and employees together in a profitable and sustainable way is an economic imperative.

Our work focuses on the models developed by pioneering business owners who opened their doors to workers in need of a second chance: those with a history of incarceration, addiction or other mistakes of the past.

The most effective models incorporate processes for determining which candidates are truly ready for employment and then providing accommodations to help maintain employment.

Their experience, and the handful of formal studies, all point in the same direction” “Second chance” hires are highly dedicated workers who appreciate the opportunity they’ve been given and are extraordinarily loyal to their employer. The resulting combination of low turnover and high engagement delivers cost savings and productivity improvements.