Jennifer Fisher: Can ballet face its racist past?

Ballet changes when it wants to. If the original choreographer Marius Petipa saw the revealing costumes and 6 o’clock arabesques of today, he might well object. Back then, after all, they never did it that way.

Nor are these “Bayadere” characters the only ballet blackface roles that could be revised. The Moor in choreographer Michel Fokine’s “Petrushka” comes to mind, another careless stereotype. The character needs to be boorish, libidinous, simple-minded — but not black.

Some traditions are simply worth preserving more than others. Laws change, language changes, ideas and sensitivities change. Ballet has no need to cling to old portrayals. Not all history is valuable enough to repeat.

Can ballet come to grips with its racist past?

A few smart alterations can update old characterizations. Recently, companies performing “The Nutcracker” have discovered that their Chinese dance can be fun and reflect actual Chinese elements, not demeaning stereotypes — thank you, Final Bow for Yellowface movement. The organization educates about the racist history of Asian stereotypes and advises how to avoid them.

No one gets hurt, no history is harmed. Surprise! You can dance musty old ballets with all sorts of renovations that don’t harm their original appeal.