Jennifer Shilling: State Democrats focus on fairness

As I look back on 2019, I am proud to remember the achievements and priorities of Wisconsin Democrats. It was a new era for our state with a new governor focused on the needs and values of Wisconsinites.

With Gov. Tony Evers at the helm, we were able to highlight the overwhelming public support for solutions that can propel our state forward.

Going into 2020, Wisconsin Democrats remain focused on those same values that put families, workers and communities first.

We believe in prioritizing the people of Wisconsin and addressing the issues residents face every single day by lowering health-care costs, ensuring our schools are properly funded and expanding economic security for families and seniors.

Simply put, Wisconsin does better when we all do better.

Democrats want to tackle the tough issues, strengthen communities and ensure Wisconsin is place where the next generation wants to live, work and raise a family.

We want to restore tax fairness and close tax loopholes that allow corporations to shift their tax burden onto homeowners and small businesses.