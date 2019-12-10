Jennifer Thompson: When victims accuse the wrong people of crimes

I was devastated to learn that the wrong person had been convicted.

However, I also knew that I had done my best in the wake of my attack to help catch my assailant.

I was not the one who caused the mistake; it was the police procedures, now known to be fallible, that were the problem. The vast majority of wrongful convictions are the result of actual mistakes in which the criminal justice system failed because of flawed interview or investigative procedures.

The blame, however, is often placed on the original victims, who are vilified for their “participation” in identifying the wrong person.

We should never blame the victim when this happens, especially in cases where the procedure creates mistakes in the memories of eyewitnesses, particularly those who have been recently traumatized by violent crime.

It is simply not our fault.

Take for example, the case of another survivor from North Carolina. When she was 12 years old, a stranger broke into her home and assaulted her while she was asleep in her bedroom.

Though only a child, and both terrorized and traumatized by the attack, she did her best to assist police with apprehending the assailant.