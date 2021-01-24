Jerome Christenson: A reason to celebrate

There were the inevitable dire comparisons. Lincoln on the eve of the Civil War. Roosevelt in the depth of the Great Depression. But the contrast I drew was with the inaugural images fixed in my memory as a child – then the youngest president ever inaugurated, now the oldest; of an old white man struggling to recite the poem written for the occasion and “a skinny black girl, descended from slaves, and raised by a single mother’ boldly proclaiming America “a notion that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.”

Unfinished. Is it possible to come up with a more appropriate, more hopeful word to sum up where we stand right now? “This is democracy’s day,” Biden began, “…democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour…democracy has prevailed.”

Sixty years ago, there was no question as to the strength of our democracy, no thought that it might, realistically, be challenged. American democracy was the rock on which the whole edifice of what we called the Free World was built. As far as Americans were concerned, democracy was a done-deal.

Sixty years later we know better. The done-deal came whisper close to being undone. Democracy may have prevailed “at this hour,” but we’re no longer so confident of what may happen in the next.