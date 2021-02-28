Jerome Christenson: Common sense and ketchup

So we can feel free to share the ketchup.

Sharing the air, we’ve learned, is a different story.

Or, should I say, some of us have learned.

The same science that’s given the ketchup bottle the all-clear has solidly established how we pass the bug from one to another – an infected person spews the virus into the air with every breath, cough, sneeze or sniffle so anyone chancing to breath that air will suck that virus deep into their alveoli where those nefarious little critters set up shop to create another CDC statistic. Fortunately, it’s been demonstrated beyond question that if folks take the simple precaution of wearing a mask to keep the virus to themselves or strain out a fair share of the little buggers before they make it to the bronchi their nefarious designs can be thwarted. Even better, these clever folks have disassembled the pathogen, figured out how it does its dirty work and come up with not just one, but several, vaccines to stop it in its tracks.

Yup, it looks like with a piece of cloth, a shot in the arm, and a little space, patience, cooperation and common sense we can have this thing whipped.

Looks like a pretty good deal to me. I do worry about the patience, cooperation and common sense part though.