Jerome Christenson: Mr. Grob and the yabuts

And what to say of the man who put them all up to this?

I really, truly wish I didn’t feel the need to write another word about Donald Trump. I am so unbelievably tired of him. Tired of his crass shallowness, his rude lack of manners. Tired of his braying boasts. Tired of his incurious disregard for facts and accurate information. Tired, oh so tired, of his self-centered casual cruelty, so long on public display.

But then, what did we really expect. Trump’s life was an open book – ghost-written, of course — but right there to be seen. His name went on everything he touched, in bold capital letters, and stayed there until his casino, his airline, his university, pretty much his everything was bankrupt as his soul.

How could so many of us be so attracted to an individual who made “You’re fired…” his trademark phrase – words that when we hear them in real life, our lives, turn that day into a disaster that may linger forever.