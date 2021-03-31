Jerome Christenson: We have met the terrorists…

“Protection.” That’s the word I keep hearing. But what exactly is it so many of us are so afraid of? I don’t get it. People who tell me that in order to be safe they need to have a gun with them all day, every day live in the same town I do, shop at the same stores, drink in the same saloons, drive the same streets, sit in the same church. How is it that in all these years I’ve yet to find myself in a situation that a .45 carried in my waistband would have improved – and that’s true for darn near all of us. Still, we like to imagine we’re really the Lone Ranger, Matt Dillon, Dirty Harry and Daniel Boone instead of a bunch of overweight, out of shape, Walter Mittys, a bunch of civilian would-be Barney Fifes who shouldn’t even be trusted with a bullet in our shirt pockets.