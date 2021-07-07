Jill Billings: GOP budget eliminates priorities of our community

Last week, Republicans passed a budget of missed opportunities, which failed to take advantage of unexpected revenue growth and failed to invest in the most needed areas of our state and communities.
Early in the process, I shared the priorities of our community with Governor Evers and he included them in his budget. Unfortunately Republican Legislators removed nearly every priority from the bill before its passage.
The majority of Wisconsin families live in child care deserts; we also rank high in percentage of women who work outside the home. Yet families struggle to find quality, affordable, accessible care for their children. Many small and national business groups recognize that a strong childcare system is a critical piece in addressing our workforce needs. Governor Evers included a funding increase to help people afford childcare, provide technical support for childcare centers, and address wages and training for workers. I advocated for this funding in the budget; we need to support our families our childcare centers, and workers. Republicans rejected these proposals and did not include their solutions to address the childcare shortage. This was a missed opportunity, but I am committed to continue working on this issue going forward.
Governor Evers included significant increases in K-12 education funding, while prioritizing areas like student mental health and special education. Republicans, despite significant revenue increases, did the bare minimum so that our schools don’t lose billions in federal funding. The next generations are the future of our state, and if we want our state to be strong and successful, we need to invest in our children’s education. This was yet another missed opportunity by Republican Legislators to invest in the future of our state, community, and families.
The Governor included eight provisions to help address PFAS issues impacting communities like the Town of Campbell. Republicans removed all but one provision from the budget, leaving the state without adequate regulation of PFAS, and local communities without the tools and resources needed to address contamination. Wisconsin is seeing just the tip of the iceberg with PFAS contamination, we need a stronger sense of urgency as more regions will share this experience. I spoke on the floor twice recently to educate my colleagues on this issue and will continue to push for action.
Lastly, Governor Evers included funding for the Prairie Springs Phase II project at UW-La Crosse, a project which has been in planning for a decade; Phase I is complete and Phase II is shovel ready. Republicans significantly cut the Capital Budget and removed Prairie Springs along with other needed projects. This means that we will wait another two years to move forward, the costs to complete the project will increase again, and the La Crosse area will miss out on the economic impact of the project. The entire UW System has suffered from projects being deferred and delayed over the past decade to the point where buildings are failing and presenting safety issues. We missed an opportunity to invest in our campuses to attract and retain students.
I trust that Governor Evers will use his line-item veto authority to make this budget of missed opportunities a bit better. I am disappointed that when given this golden opportunity to make transformational changes and investments in our state, Republican Legislators chose to do the bare minimum.