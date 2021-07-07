Jill Billings: GOP budget eliminates priorities of our community

Last week, Republicans passed a budget of missed opportunities, which failed to take advantage of unexpected revenue growth and failed to invest in the most needed areas of our state and communities.

Early in the process, I shared the priorities of our community with Governor Evers and he included them in his budget. Unfortunately Republican Legislators removed nearly every priority from the bill before its passage.

The majority of Wisconsin families live in child care deserts; we also rank high in percentage of women who work outside the home. Yet families struggle to find quality, affordable, accessible care for their children. Many small and national business groups recognize that a strong childcare system is a critical piece in addressing our workforce needs. Governor Evers included a funding increase to help people afford childcare, provide technical support for childcare centers, and address wages and training for workers. I advocated for this funding in the budget; we need to support our families our childcare centers, and workers. Republicans rejected these proposals and did not include their solutions to address the childcare shortage. This was a missed opportunity, but I am committed to continue working on this issue going forward.