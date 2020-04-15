Jill Billings: Make vote-by-mail the standard
Jill Billings: Make vote-by-mail the standard

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life for everyone.

My office has heard from constituents with questions on unemployment insurance, small business loans, housing security, child-care access, closing businesses, telehealth and public safety.

Know that I’m working with the governor, administration officials, federal legislators and my colleagues in the Legislature to address many of these issues.

But the one issue I heard from constituents the most was public health concerns and access to voting in the April 7 election. That is why I’ve co-authored legislation that would make vote-by-mail the standard for all of Wisconsin's remaining 2020 elections.

First, let me thank our local clerks who managed record levels of absentee ballot requests and diligently ensured voting in-person was as safe as possible.

I also thank the individuals who volunteered at polling locations and those who risked their health to go and vote.

Yet, the April 7 election still left tens of thousands of people disenfranchised and forced many people to decide between their health and their right to vote.

These choices could have been avoided -- and we need to take action to avoid this for future 2020 elections.

The Vote by Mail 2020 legislation (LRB-5972) would provide all registered voters a mailed ballot that must be postmarked by the day of the election and returned no later than 5 p.m. on the Tuesday following the election.

Since all registered voters are automatically mailed a ballot, the photo ID requirements are removed as there is no opportunity for them to be implemented under this system.

Further, witness signatures, which have proven difficult for many self-isolating voters to obtain, will not be required. The legislation does allow limited in-person voting access for use by voters who are unable to use a mail-in-absentee ballot due to a disability or difficulty reading, writing or understanding English.

The public health experts and scientists are making no guarantees that we will be back to normal during the near-future elections. This plan provides certainty, equality and safety to allow people the freedom to vote.

It allows clerks and the postal service to plan for workloads. It provides voters time and access to safely receive and return their ballot. It’s the right thing to do for public health.

We cannot precisely know the trajectory of the COVID-19 virus in the future, or the length of time we will need to practice social distancing. But we can make a plan to avoid repeating the voting access inequity we saw April 7.

Developing a vote-by-mail system for the 2020 election cycle would allow everyone to know the rules and have equal access to cast their ballot. This is a common-sense proposal that will ensure the democratic process while we all work together to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jill Billings is a Democrat from La Crosse who represents the 95th Assembly District, which includes the city of La Crosse and portions of the towns of Shelby and Campbell.

