Jill Billings: Make vote-by-mail the standard

Since all registered voters are automatically mailed a ballot, the photo ID requirements are removed as there is no opportunity for them to be implemented under this system.

Further, witness signatures, which have proven difficult for many self-isolating voters to obtain, will not be required. The legislation does allow limited in-person voting access for use by voters who are unable to use a mail-in-absentee ballot due to a disability or difficulty reading, writing or understanding English.

The public health experts and scientists are making no guarantees that we will be back to normal during the near-future elections. This plan provides certainty, equality and safety to allow people the freedom to vote.

It allows clerks and the postal service to plan for workloads. It provides voters time and access to safely receive and return their ballot. It’s the right thing to do for public health.

We cannot precisely know the trajectory of the COVID-19 virus in the future, or the length of time we will need to practice social distancing. But we can make a plan to avoid repeating the voting access inequity we saw April 7.

Developing a vote-by-mail system for the 2020 election cycle would allow everyone to know the rules and have equal access to cast their ballot. This is a common-sense proposal that will ensure the democratic process while we all work together to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jill Billings is a Democrat from La Crosse who represents the 95th Assembly District, which includes the city of La Crosse and portions of the towns of Shelby and Campbell.

