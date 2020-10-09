Jim Mulhern: Strength of dairy exports a bright spot for farmers :

This has been a difficult year for American agriculture. But despite the challenges of a multi-year rural recession and the heartbreak of the COVID-19 crisis, the strength of American dairy exports has been a bright spot for Wisconsin’s dairy farmers.

Twenty-five years ago, U.S. dairy exports were a drop in the nation’s milk pail. Today dairy exports exceed all the milk produced in America’s Dairyland each year. Nationally, one out of every seven gallons of milk produced by American dairy farmers is turned into cheese, milk powder or other dairy ingredients that are then shipped overseas.

These international sales generate tremendous economic activity here at home — helping to sustain our family farms, preserve jobs and support small businesses.

But as U.S. milk production continues increasing, we need more and better trade agreements to knock down trade barriers and grow our foreign market access. Thankfully, western Wisconsin dairy farmers have a champion in Congress who recognizes the importance of robust dairy exports. Working hand-in-hand with colleagues across the aisle, U.S. Rep Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, has fought for fairer trade rules and a more level playing field