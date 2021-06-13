Jim Naugler: A career move, a new home for Poppy

I’m the proud godfather of a 3-year-old named Poppy. But this story is not about Poppy, it’s about her mother.

We watched Libby grow up from the perfect vantage point — as friends not parents.

Early in her career as a journalist, she covered the GOP convention in Minneapolis for the Congressional Quarterly where she described life in flyover country to the yahoos invading from the coasts.

But the world beckoned.

With a master’s degree from the London School of Economics, Libby soon landed in the London office of a universally respected wire service with bureaus worldwide.

The Nigeria bureau in Lagos needed a reporter who could explain oil arcana, Libby’s specialty.

By now, her husband worked for a famous think tank and Poppy was one year old.

Tough decision. She’d just come from the safety and security of a modern nation where the citizens are heavily armed with military grade weaponry; mass shootings dominate the headlines; and, the locals are prone to insurrection.