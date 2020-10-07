Jim Naugler: A couple of turkeys end up getting along

Mysterious weight gain is a riddle inside a donut wrapped in bacon.

True story: When the police asked a local man why he was growing marijuana on another person’s land without permission, he replied, “Because I don’t have any property of my own.”

The guy deserved arrest. To create his 600-square foot pot plot, Mr. Green Jeans cut down trees then added mesh netting and a wooden gate—all within 50 feet of the roadway. He even forgot to erect the “pot grown here” sign.

The landowner gave the pot grower permission to hunt turkeys on his land thus solving a perennial philosophical riddle: What does a turkey hunter poaching land and a turkey poaching corn have in common?

They’re both turkeys.

Speaking of riddles, why did protesters in Madison shoot their cause in the foot by beheading the statute of an anti-slavery activist?

Target practice.

More riddles. Local wastewater treatment plants are testing the water for COVID-19. So, if the wastewater sample tests positive, how do they trace and quarantine?

Astronomers find hints “bizarre microbes” might live in sulfuric acid-laden clouds over Venus. If confirmed, recovered microbes from Venus could be used to reintroduce intelligent life into Congress.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0