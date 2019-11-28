Generations of Pilgrims were dead and buried before Thanksgiving Day appeared on the calendar.

In 1863, Abraham Lincoln, seeking a day of unity, declared the last Thursday of November a national holiday. He called it Thanksgiving.

The 1621 harmonious Pilgrim-Wampanoag Indian feast, a holiday fable, became the Thanksgiving Day narrative during the late 19th and early 20th century.

The Pilgrim’s story — white founders, who symbolize family, work, freedom and faith — distracted from immigration anxieties, the defeat of Native American resistance and Jim Crow brutality.

A Pilgrim Thanksgiving was free from fun. For Pilgrims, giving thanks required fasting and prayer. Today, prayer on Thanksgiving is limited to Detroit Lions fans or fans of the Chicago Bears if they lose to the Lions.

Instead of Thanksgiving, the Pilgrim word for “party hearty” fell between redemption and repentance — rejoicing.

A rejoicing in 1621 had many features of a charmingly rustic Thanksgiving: feasting, drinking…target practice.