Jim Naugler: A little medical advice

I frequently lunch with a retired, beloved psychiatrist, Dr. Sigmund Freud Johansen.

Even retired, he can’t help himself. During one lunch, he tells me I have attention-deficit disorder (ADD). When I remind him shrinks think everyone has ADD, he calmly replies, “We’ve just changed subjects six times … in the last 30 seconds.”

Changing subjects, a patient complains he has the “coronavirus blues.”

“You need to spring clean your brain,” says the doctor.

“I tried that, Doc. Bleach doesn’t work.”

Shifting gears, the patient complains, “Doctor, I can’t sleep. What do I do?”

“Easy,” says the doctor. “Two hours before bedtime, write down all the thoughts bothering you, then crumple up the paper and throw it away.”

Two weeks later, the doctor asks, “So, how are you sleeping?”

“Good, but my wife discovered the crumpled list while searching for a missing sales slip. I sleep like a lamb — only on the couch.”

Changing subjects, “Doctor, I can’t take the stress of incessant chimes, rings and dings of emails, texts and Zoom requests. What do I do?”

“Send an automatic response indicating you’ll be slow to reply. For example, ‘Temporarily away. Back in just five months. Thanks.’”

Dr. Johansen’s right, I’ve got ADD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0