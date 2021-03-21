Jim Naugler: A long, long time ago when climate change was ignored

It seems like just yesterday but 230 million years ago during the Triassic era, all plant-eating and meat-eating dinosaurs were huddled together in South America.

Plant-eating dinosaurs were called sauropodomorphs (pronounced: too meh-nee si-luh-bls). Meat-eaters were called kaar-nuh-vorz.

The dinosaurs stood around and did nothing while volcanoes and other natural forces spewed carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Consequently, carbon dioxide levels were 10 times higher than today.

Due to the blazing heat and absence of sunscreen, Triassic era dinosaurs had the same tough, wrinkly skin as many retired Floridians. The torrid atmosphere also left two bands of endless deserts stretching south and north of the equator. Scientists speculate that an enraged Plateosaurus uttered the first known curse words: “Eat #@*$! sand.”

While the exact date is unknown, based on fossil remains, meat-eating dinosaurs probably arrived in the Northern Hemisphere millions of years before plant-eaters.

Scientists theorize the deserts didn’t grow enough plants to support plant-eaters, but meat-eaters could survive off the land eating insects. Unspoken reason: Meat-eaters could load their backpacks with prime cuts of sauropodomorphs.

After things cooled off and plants replaced desert, the plant-eaters headed north hauling huge appetites. The Plateosaurus, a svelte two-legged 23-foot vegetarian, weighed 8,800 pounds.

