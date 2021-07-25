Jim Naugler: A lot to talk about

If the conversation begins, “Did you hear about …” it’s going to be gossip. Gossip is talking about someone who is not present.

On average, we spend 52 minutes a day gossiping: 15% of gossip is negative; 9% is positive and roughly three-quarters is neutral.

Neutral gossip: Bandit, a wanted racoon, surreptitiously raided the Jones’s chicken coop.

Positive gossip: Harvey Milkweed dove into frigid lake water to save Einstein, the neighbor’s labradoodle that can’t swim.

Negative gossip: Looks like her plastic surgery went south while her face went north.

Women neutrally gossip more than men; otherwise, both men and women gossip similarly.

Younger people negatively gossip more than older people. Maybe because us geezers are just grateful to be in one or two pieces.

A rabbi, imam and preacher debate the evils of gossip. The rabbi says speaking ill of a person, even if the facts are true, is sinful. The imam says gossiping is the equivalent of eating the flesh of one’s dead brother. Both look to the preacher.

“Ex-preacher,” says the preacher. “I had three affairs going at once. Everything went smoothly until the three women bumped into each other. Not a vegetarian in the bunch — just flesh eaters.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0