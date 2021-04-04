Jim Naugler: A new-found interest in chess

The hottest miniseries streaming on TV is “The Queen’s Gambit.” It’s the story of a plucky orphan girl and chess prodigy who overcomes chemical dependency, the loss of her mother and adoptive mother, then crushes a gauntlet of Russian chess grandmasters to compete for the world chess championship.

Before I forget…spoiler alert.

Personally, I quit playing chess. My king, queen, bishops, knights and pawns were hopelessly dysfunctional.

Group therapy didn’t help.

The team mascot was a white flag.

Admittedly, I’m a slow learner. Forget three-dimensional chess or two-dimensional checkers. I went 0 for 3 in tic tac toe — against a gerbil.

It could be worse. The number one chess grandmaster in the world is only the second-best player—the best chess player is any $100 chess computer.

Two chess grandmasters, Milkweed and Fosdick, talk chess:

“Fosdick, you just went 0 for 100 against a $100 chess computer. Why aren’t you depressed?” asked Milkweed.

“I hired a ringer to beat it.”

“Who is he?”