Jim Naugler: A New Year's resolution destined to fail

Every New Year’s resolution should have a back-up plan, like a resolution to keep your New Year’s resolution.

Polls show 50% of Americans make New Year’s resolutions, but only 10% succeed. A stunning 80% give up their resolutions in the first month.

Resolve dissolves from inflated expectations, guilt-based goals and assuming instant reward.

Recently, a Russian sausage magnate joined a line of tycoons, criticizing the regime, who mysteriously died from falling out a hotel window.

The tycoon died unnecessarily. He would be alive today if he kept his New Year’s resolution to book a hotel room no higher than the basement.

The most common resolutions are health related: get more exercise, lose weight and eat healthier.

Each year I resolve to lose weight, and each year I fail. It’s comforting to know I’ll never run out of New Year’s resolutions in the future.

My back-up plan is wearing black, which supposedly makes you look thinner. The trade-off is I still look like I just came from a funeral.

A 17th century Scotswoman wrote in her diary, “I’ll try not to offend anyone.”

I seriously considered this resolution, but I have a rule against making resolutions with no chance of success.