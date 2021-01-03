Jim Naugler: A return to terra firma

It’s a weird year when house arrest beats quarantine. Under house arrest, you get to see your family.

More weirdness:

Idaho can now claim the world’s largest tree ornament: A pilot landed his plane atop a 60-foot fir tree.

Asked why he landed his stricken plane atop a fir tree, the pilot said, “The tree badly needed decorating.”

After volunteer firefighters plucked him from his plane, a firefighter and dog lover was overheard saying, “It’s refreshing risking your life to save a treed human instead of a treed cat.”

His comment ignited a raging tweetstorm from angry cat lovers.

Closer to home, a pilot landed his single-engine plane on Minnesota’s 35W Freeway outside St. Paul.

Video showed the plane landed just ahead of two cars and just behind an SUV. The plane’s wing barely clipped the SUV.

The emergency landing was so impressive, the pilot ducked a citation for “following too closely.”

From flying to food: Each year, Europe dumps 2.3 million tons of chicken feathers. Chicken feathers contain protein.