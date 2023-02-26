Jimmy’s a stereotypical Irishman — charming, funny, smart and a touch crazy.

Somehow, he manages to remain upbeat despite multiple back surgeries. Jimmy has residual pain but great posture.

After his sixth surgery, the nurse punched a hole in his card redeemable for a dozen free donuts.

Years ago, Jimmy bought the ultimate RV: a 1948 Greyhound “Silversides” bus with a converted interior. The bus’s classic art deco design with shiny aluminum siding (hence, “Silversides”) still attracts double-takes.

Once, Jimmy recorded the bus’s rumbling engine sound for an indie movie. It qualified as an indie movie because he never got paid.

One sunny day, Jimmy decides to take a road trip to Iowa.

Two cops stop him for a broken taillight. A third cop stops him for a much more serious traffic violation — driving a 1948 Greyhound bus on the road. It is, after all, Iowa.

When asked where he’s going, Jimmy answers, “To Dubuque for fuel.”

The first two cops settle for a peek inside. The third cop wants the 5-star tour. All traffic violations forgiven.

Recently, Jimmy received a surprise birthday party at a neighborhood bar. Freezing night, middle-of-the-week, and Jimmy’s friends still packed the bar.

Jimmy’s a wealthy man.