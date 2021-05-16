Jim Naugler: All about money but how much is 'enough'

What do most of us need but can’t afford? Wads of cash.

Think about it, with money, everyone universally agrees to exchange something of real value for a symbol of value.

In a country polarized by politics, religion and Dr. Suess, everyone accepts pieces of printed paper for a car or a house or hemorrhoid repair. We even accept a symbol of a symbol—a credit card.

Why is one bill worth $1.00 and another bill—same size, same paper, same ink—worth $100? To make it easier for drug dealers to move or launder buckets of bucks.

Not surprisingly, 100% of all bills tested in Miami tested positive for cocaine and 80% of all US currency in the world are $100 bills.

Currently, the currency of choice for criminal organizations is cryptocurrency (literally, where currency goes to die).

It makes sense. Other than being unregulated, opaque, highly volatile and a tax reporting nightmare, cryptocurrency like bitcoin is a terrific investment.

But if you’re seriously building a nest egg, consider day trading. Motto: “You too can become a loser.”

Maybe money can’t buy happiness but enough money can buy freedom from worrying about money.

So, how much money is “enough”?

