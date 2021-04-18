Jim Naugler: All downhill after historic flight

2020 was the year for long distance flight. A rust-colored bar-tailed godwit broke the world record for longest non-stop flight. The bird flew 11 straight days from Alaska to New Zealand covering 7,581 miles.

When it finally made landfall, the bird was nothing but skin and feathers.

AP reported a banded US racing pigeon broke the godwit’s record flying 8,000 miles from Oregon to Australia. Melbourne resident, Mr. Celli-bird found the emaciated bird in his backyard.

Celli-bird turned the pigeon, nicknamed Joe, over to authorities and awaited the celebration commemorating Joe’s historic flight. Instead, authorities scheduled a historic beheading. Joe was a disease risk.

A lawmaker for the Animal Justice Party immediately called for a “pigeon pardon” offering assurances the bird was not a “flight risk.”

Meanwhile, Celli-bird contacted the American Racing Pigeon Union which confirmed the band number belonged to a blue-bar pigeon and Joe’s band was fake.

Turns out, the Australian pigeon is a completely different pigeon. It’s not even a racing pigeon. It’s just an ordinary pooping pigeon.

Australian authorities eventually concluded Joe is an Australian pigeon when the investigator asked Joe, “Pigeon want a cracker?” and the bird replied, “Pigeon want a falcon on the barbie.”

