Whether consuming good news, bad news, real news or fake news, there’s always room for weird news.

A guy from Birmingham, England names his used 16-foot cabin cruiser Titanic 2. While returning to harbor from its maiden voyage, it sinks. The Titanic 2 is so small, “I think an ice cube could have sunk it!” an eyewitness says.

Three animals break the Guinness World Record for oldest in the world: A chicken (20 years and 304 days); a llama (27 years) and a zoo mouse (9 years and 209 days). It’s rumored the three record holders met at a conference on the evils of ageism. Their secret to a long life: Diet, exercise, and a beer before bed.

UPI reports a guy, 50, earned a Guinness World Record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland with 2,995. Guinness needs a new world record category: Dumbest World Record. Conspiracists claim the Guinness and Disney people are part of an international cabal and the guy is really a Disneyland employee. How else could he afford to miss 2,995 days of work?

Three bison escape a Maine farm. Police said two bison were recovered but a third remained loose. It was last seen hitchhiking to Wyoming.