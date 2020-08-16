You have permission to edit this article.
Jim Naugler: Answering infrequently asked questions
Jim Naugler: Answering infrequently asked questions

Frequently asked questions get all the attention because they are frequently asked. But what about their neglected cousins — infrequently asked questions?

Interesting question.

Anyway, animals in the news:

City parks are hiring rotating herds of goats to eat invasive species including those harmful to humans.

Senator Foghorn to Senator Blunderbuss: “What’s with the herd of goats in the senate chamber?”

A hamburger chain now adds lemon grass to the cow’s diet to cut methane emissions, a destructive greenhouse gas, by 33%

Previously, a hard-driving ad executive recommended the cows go on the Paleo diet with the promotional jingle, “We put real beef in the all-beef patty.”

Later, while standing in the unemployment line, the ad exec mumbled to himself, “Who would’ve known cows are vegetarians.”

The National Park Service recently issued a warning on what to do when confronting a stationary bear. It listed three “Do Nots:” Do not run; do not climb a tree and, “Do not push down a friend (even if you think the friendship has run its course).”

Infrequently asked questions: Why does the Park Service need to warn hikers against using friends as “bait” when facing a bear? Is this a real problem? Just asking.

