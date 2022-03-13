Jim Naugler: Appreciate small moments

Happiness gurus have a point: satisfaction is an element of happiness but dissatisfaction is our natural state.

Our evolving brains insure we don’t enjoy anything for too long.

Attaining fame, fortune, power and prestige brings a feel-good moment but emotional highs and lows pass quickly.

Striving for more is wired into our brains. For cave folks, it meant survival…and envy:

Org and Lena return from a bash at Rumku and Dia’s cave. Lena wistfully says, “Now that’s a real cave. Did you see the painting of a hunt on the wall in the great room? Our wall art is stains from bat guano.”

“Lena, I was there.”

“And Dia wore that stunning mink coat while I’m wearing a mangy muskrat coat made of muskrats with real mange.”

“Lena, mink coats aren’t worn until 10,000 years from now. Next, you’ll tell me Rumku is trying to patent the wheel which isn’t discovered for another 4,000 years.”

“Still, Org, I’m dissatisfied.”

Happiness gurus: Nature doesn’t select for happiness. So, what brings satisfaction? Family, friends, meaningful work that helps others.

Appreciate what you have, not what you want. Appreciate small moments. If you’re thinking of the past or future, you miss the present.

