Ancient Greek philosophers, Aristotle and Plutarch, asked deep philosophical questions such as: How far is the walk from Athens to Greece?

Sorry, a bit of lame philosophical humor there.

Anyway, these same philosophers also asked the same deep philosophical question people have asked for thousands of years: Which came first, the chicken or the egg?

Sixteenth century Italian naturalist, Ulisse Aldrovandi, wrote that, biblically, animals were created in the beginning, so the first hen came from nothing not from an egg.

Scientifically, the egg came first. Single-celled creatures evolved multicellularity through a series of adaptations. The specialized cells combined with another creature creating the first egg.

In 1998, archeologists found thousands of 600-million-year-old embryo microfossils in South China. Within the egg cases, scientists discovered animals in the first stages of development — from a single cell to only a few cells.

The oldest fossils generally accepted as birds are around 150 million years old. The first wild chickens evolved around 58,000 years ago. Domesticated chickens arrived a mere 7,000 to 10,000 years ago.

Which brings us to the deepest philosophical question people ask even today: Why did the chicken cross the road in heavy traffic? According to a survey of foxes — to prove it wasn’t chicken.