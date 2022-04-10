Jim Naugler: Count on controversy when you hear 'cancel culture'

In the culture wars, “cancel culture” is the third head of the apocalyptic beast (“woke” and “politically correct” are the other two).

In the 1980s, “cancel” was slang for breaking up with someone. The term eventually morphed into “cancel culture,” a concept with no consensus on its meaning.

The very idea of “cancel culture” incites controversy. Is it a way to hold people accountable or a tactic to unjustly punish others?

Currently, the meaning of “cancel culture” is so amorphous, it has more elements than the periodic table. It’s become weaponized noise on the cable gab fests.

On the lecture circuit, controversial speakers appear at university campuses, goad protests, then claim “cancel culture.”

A notorious white supremacist almost guarantees protests which guarantees counter-protests from the “unwoke” who claim the pampered students are so delicate, they’re “snowflakes.” They’re also intolerant elites who need less yogurt culture and more clan culture.

Speaking of snowflakes, a powerful conservative conference of avowed “anti-wokers” did a very woke thing — they cancelled a speaker who expressed anti-Semitic views. And a popular conservative cable network fired a writer after discovering he made racist, homophobic and sexist comments online.

No two snowflakes are alike, but they’re still snowflakes.

