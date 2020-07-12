Jim Naugler: Customizing your bike -- and your garage door

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some folks live on the edge — cliff climbing without a rope, cave diving…golf.

My weakness was garage doors. For years, I’d drive into the garage as the garage door opened leaving only a fraction of an inch clearance between the car roof and rising door.

One year, the Better Half and I decided to buy a fancy bike. After taking out a second mortgage, we bought a custom-made, ultra-light tandem bike.

Hauling the tandem required a heavy-duty roof rack. While awaiting the bike’s delivery, we drove home with the roof rack attached.

As we approached the garage, I routinely pressed the garage door opener. No problem. Then, CRACK!

The good news was the bike rack only destroyed the bottom door panel. The bad news was the Better Half sat in the passenger seat.

Weeks later, we picked up the tandem. Not taking any chances, I waited patiently for the garage door to fully open. As the car entered the garage, it abruptly stopped.

I remembered the roof rack but forgot the bike latched above, which plowed into the side of the house.

The good news was the impact only bent the front fork. The bad news was, uh, not good.

