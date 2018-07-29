The only thing more certain than death and taxes is death and tax evasion.
Recall the Panama Papers—a document dump leaked from a Panamanian law firm specializing in shell companies where crooks and tax cheats hide their money. The documents name the usual suspects: Russian oligarchs, Arab sheiks and African dictators. The unusual suspects are Iceland’s premier (forced to resign) and Britain’s former prime minister (forced to repent).
Missing from this rogues’ gallery are Americans. Whoa! American scoundrels losing to foreign wienies for sleaze bag of the year? No way. After all, American shysters learn to launder money before laundering clothes. Even the American Revolution began with tax dodgers.
Truth is, America still produces world-class tax dodgers and dodgy scam artists—it’s just they can hide their money in plain sight. The hot new go-to destination for tax havens is the U.S. It’s easier to set up an anonymous shell company in some states than it is to get a library card. No passport, no driver’s license, no ID required.
Finally, for those suffering from concealed money separation anxiety, one can buy citizenship outright. Prices range from $1,065,000 for Maltese citizenship to bargain basement $100,000 for Antigua.
I wish we could have learned the names of the 52,000 "tax evaders" from the United States in the UBS scandal. We would have had to make more room in our prison system for white collar criminals. It might have helped keep our debt a little more in check if those people had been paying their fair share... Also may have had an impact on the elections at that time as at least one candidate was suspected of hiding money in Switerland and not paying any taxes at all. And to think he and several thousand others of the dirty 52,000 got off scot (and tax ) free. Bank secrecy is analagous to criminal racketeering.
