Jim Naugler: Deviating from normal and not going far

The line between normal and abnormal is drawn with invisible ink.

Normal is from the Latin normalis meaning “… forming a right angle.” Thus, by definition, anyone standing in a circle is weird.

Weather forecasts chronical deviations from the norm. Temperatures are too high or too low with too much rain or too little snow. On rare occasions, the folks at Inaction News celebrate a freak abnormality — a normal temperature and pressure day.

A person with lavender hair color that appears in jellybeans but not in nature is abnormal unless the person judging what’s normal has lavender colored hair.

Fosdick wasn’t subnormal or supernormal, he was paranormal. He’d hear voices and watch house lights go on and off and the house wasn’t even haunted. Priceless objects shattering on the floor, however, were normal — his Great Dane needed glasses.

American’s one-dollar-bill is paper while the British and Europeans switched to coin. Converting from paper to coin is stupid. Parking meters take credit cards.

Americans think aerosol cheese products are normal. Foreigners think eating plastic food is abnormal … OK, the foreigners win this one.

Ironically, normal and abnormal sing in two-part harmony. Smoking is banned in public places while some pharmacies sell medicine … and cigarettes.