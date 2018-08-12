The biggest differences between men and women are stereotypes confirmed by myth.
For decades, books and articles cite the same statistic: women utter 20,000 words a day; men 7,000 words — which actually is genuine fake news.
A linguist, who spent his life studying speech, traced this statistic to a 1993 marriage guidance pamphlet that cites no source because there is none.
A meta-analysis of multiple studies shows a negligible difference between the number of words men and women speak each day. Men, however, have the edge in any heated argument because they always insist on having the last words —“I’m sorry.”
Fact: Japanese women struggle to adjust to their retired husbands. Sixty percent of the wives of retirees suffer from “One’s husband being home stress syndrome.”
After years of study, researchers found the cause: Japan’s critical shortage of golf courses. But critics justifiably claim the researchers reached their conclusion after drinking too much sake.
While there are more measurable similarities than differences between the sexes, men regularly interrupt women (known to women worldwide as “conversation interruptus”).
Lastly, 80 percent of men would marry the same person but only 50 percent of women would. Here, women have the edge over men — they learn from their mistakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.