Jim Naugler: Don't bet on keeping resolutions

Each New Year brings resolutions and predictions. Some resolutions last longer than others, but few resolutions last longer than the life cycle of a mayfly.

My first resolution is learning a new skill. “Excellent resolution,” says the Better Half. “The vacuum cleaner comes with a training manual.”

We’ve been married so long the Better Half can read my thoughts. Before I could blurt out a New Year’s resolution to spend more time at home with the Better Half, she made a resolution to spend more time caring for the needy in Africa.

For some, resolution one is organizing these real but weird collections: 30,000 toenail clippings (for medical research); airline barf bags and belly button fluff.

Regarding predictions, the record of pundit’s predictions on sports, politics and finance is abysmal. Blame struggling school boards. Budget cuts sacrificed classes in civics, art and reading crystal balls.

A Washington State University study determined that professional sports pundit and amateur predictions are close and worse than a coin-flip. But professionals are deemed more trustworthy — they tout wrong predictions with supreme confidence.

The Packers, Vikings or Bears will win a Super Bowl before the next space alien invasion. Remember, you read it here first.

