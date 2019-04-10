Dear La Crosse Common Council:
Two lawyers, Henry and his daughter, Henrietta, are driving to a hearing in Sparta.
Suddenly, a squirrel runs into the middle of the road, sees Henry’s car and hesitates.
The squirrel starts left, then heads right.
As the car passes over the squirrel, the lawyers feel a thump.
Silence.
Henry says quietly, “That’s what indecision will get you.”
Convention centers in many cities are white elephants; the La Crosse Center is a golden goose.
When you vote Thursday to revitalize the La Crosse Center, avoid anything squirrely like tabling the vote and keep the golden eggs rolling.
La Crosse citizens are counting on you.
Jim Naugler, La Crosse
