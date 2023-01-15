Jim Naugler: Don't bother with humblebragging

The only things worse than bragging are humblebragging and karaoke.

Folks hate humblebragging even more than bragging. In nine studies, people saw through the false humility cloaking the brag.

Bragging may be annoying but at least it’s honest.

At a coffee klatch, Camilla recounted the first time her only child began to speak: “At first, we were worried sick about Johnny. He didn’t say a word until age three. When he finally spoke, it was in complete sentences with perfect syntax.”

Camilla continued: “When Johnny started speaking, we thought he was an alien. He could speak fluent French which no one in the family spoke. Worse, he spoke French with a flawless accent.”

So, how do you deal with a humblebragger?

One-upmanship: “Our little Penelope also developed slowly. She was 5 before she could finally read ‘War and Peace’ … in the original Russian.”

Change the subject: “Speaking of children, what do you think about the war in Ukraine?”

Share braggart story: “I feel so sorry for Suzie. Her husband, Ralph Smith XXIII, is insufferable. Best car. Best cloths. Best tan. What do you think?

Walk away: “Excuse me, I’d love to finish talking but nature calls and my hair hurts.”