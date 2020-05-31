Jim Naugler: Escaping quarantine -- and prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is a story of Mr. Newman and Mr. Deering. Early one morning, they intentionally violate the safer-in-place order and escape from a maximum-security prison in southern Wisconsin.

Both gentlemen previously escaped from different prisons, and what better time to rack up frequent flyer miles.

They escape by scaling two fences topped with razor-wire, live before tower sentries and video monitors. Credit genuine imitation Harry Potter invisibility cloaks.

Once outside prison walls, the duo flees to a local motel in Portage then catch a cab. They tell the cabbie to take them to Madison. The cabbie says the company travel limit is a grocery store in Poynette.

Thinking quickly, they immediately shift to plan B — take the cab to a grocery store in Poynette. They hand the cabbie a $100 bill and tell her to keep the change.

A day later, the boys check into a homeless shelter in Rockford, Illinois, wearing “kick me” signs on their backs— “prison issue sweats and thermal shirts.”

Failing to dress for success doesn’t give them away; failing to wear recommended face masks does. The shelter manager, recognizing their faces from TV, offers them hot coffee to warm up and quietly calls the cops.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0