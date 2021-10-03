Jim Naugler: Food for thought

Food for thought —all nutrition free. What is the meaning of life?

Is the answer to this question before or after I’m reincarnated as a dung beetle?

What do you think your future self will remember about you now? As little as possible.

What in life is truly objective and not subjective? Death, taxes, and a craving for fried chicken.

If your memories were erased, what kind of person would you be? Forgetful.

What is your definition of evil? Ketchup on a hot dog.

Does fate exist? If so, do we have free will? As fate would have it, we think we do.

Is suffering a necessary part of the human condition? What would people who never suffered be like? Insufferable.

How replaceable are you? Very: We’re all born with an expiration date.

How likely do you think humans will last another 1,000 years without killing themselves off? 1,000 to 1.

Where is the line between art and not art?

Is the line thick, thin, zigzag, diagonal, curly?

If everyone said what they were actually thinking, what would happen to society? The end of Thanksgiving Day dinners.

Can a society exist without laws?

Even the jungle has laws.

