Jim Naugler: For a change, focus on the unfit

When it comes to survival, the focus is always on the fittest. But what about the proud, the many, the unfit:
Where the mandatory piece of exercise equipment is a riding lawnmower.
Where the race from the couch to the fridge is not a sprint but a marathon.
Where the visit to the convenience store next door requires a road trip.
Critically, how do the unfit survive a worst-case scenario when all else fails:
It’s cold. You didn’t wear appropriate layers. You become lethargic, your thoughts are confused and your speech is slurred suggesting hypothermia. What do you do?
Turn up the thermostat.
A rattlesnake attacks you. What do you do?
Run over it with your golf cart and finish the hole.
How do you prevent a jellyfish assault?
Wave your arms and yell. Use bear spray if you have it.
The bad news: Your parachute and reserve parachute fail to open. The good news: You’re going to be in someone’s thoughts and prayers.
Without the unfit, the lifestyle-industrial complex implodes.
Without the unfit, health insurance executives would be flipping burgers.