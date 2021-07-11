Jim Naugler: For a change, focus on the unfit

When it comes to survival, the focus is always on the fittest. But what about the proud, the many, the unfit:

Where the mandatory piece of exercise equipment is a riding lawnmower.

Where the race from the couch to the fridge is not a sprint but a marathon.

Where the visit to the convenience store next door requires a road trip.

Critically, how do the unfit survive a worst-case scenario when all else fails:

It’s cold. You didn’t wear appropriate layers. You become lethargic, your thoughts are confused and your speech is slurred suggesting hypothermia. What do you do?

Turn up the thermostat.

A rattlesnake attacks you. What do you do?

Run over it with your golf cart and finish the hole.

How do you prevent a jellyfish assault?

Wave your arms and yell. Use bear spray if you have it.

The bad news: Your parachute and reserve parachute fail to open. The good news: You’re going to be in someone’s thoughts and prayers.

Without the unfit, the lifestyle-industrial complex implodes.