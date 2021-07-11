 Skip to main content
Jim Naugler: For a change, focus on the unfit
Jim Naugler

jim Naugler 

When it comes to survival, the focus is always on the fittest. But what about the proud, the many, the unfit:

Where the mandatory piece of exercise equipment is a riding lawnmower.

Where the race from the couch to the fridge is not a sprint but a marathon.

Where the visit to the convenience store next door requires a road trip.

Critically, how do the unfit survive a worst-case scenario when all else fails:

It’s cold. You didn’t wear appropriate layers. You become lethargic, your thoughts are confused and your speech is slurred suggesting hypothermia. What do you do?

Turn up the thermostat.

A rattlesnake attacks you. What do you do?

Run over it with your golf cart and finish the hole.

How do you prevent a jellyfish assault?

Wave your arms and yell. Use bear spray if you have it.

The bad news: Your parachute and reserve parachute fail to open. The good news: You’re going to be in someone’s thoughts and prayers.

Without the unfit, the lifestyle-industrial complex implodes.

Without the unfit, health insurance executives would be flipping burgers.

As Confucius’s cousin says, “In the struggle to maintain life as we know it, it’s survival of the unfittest.”

