As the grimy, gray snow melts near Riverside Park, radiant bouquets of cigarette butts adorn the grass.
Cigarette filters first appeared in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s in response to research connecting cigarette smoke to cancer.
Filters proved remarkably useless in making smoking safer but remarkably useful for selling cigarettes.
The difference between filtered and unfiltered cigarettes is you have to smoke more filtered cigarettes to get the same nicotine fix.
Filters are even worse for the environment.
The problem is filters are plastic and take a decade or more to decompose.
The bigger problem is 5.6 trillion cigarettes — the vast majority filtered — are manufactured worldwide each year generating 1.7 billion tons of butt litter.
For many smokers, the world is their ashtray. Focus groups show most smokers prefer to flick their butts.
An estimated two-thirds of all butt litter is randomly flicked on the ground or in the water.
The proof is in the clean-up. For 32 consecutive years, cigarette butts are the most collected item on the world’s beaches, dwarfing all other trash.
Since filters provide nothing more than a false sense of safety, why don’t cigarette manufacturers make easily biodegradable filters?
Because they don’t have to.
