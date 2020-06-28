Jim Naugler: From deep water to deep in the woods

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Good news. Of the top 100 costliest climate disasters since 1980, the historic 2019 Midwest flooding finished a respectable 51st.

Disasters look better from a distance — like car crashes and political promises.

From a distance, the 2019 Midwest flooding is a run-of-the-mill costliest climate disaster. Up close, levees are a big problem.

Levees are like real estate — location, location, location. Upper Mississippi levees restrict river flow and worsen flooding downstream.

When floodwaters upstream reach “no big deal” stage, folks downstream reach for the scuba gear.

Other news: Deer hunting is a waning sport. The new apex predator is the car grill.

Hunters recently voted against extending gun hunting season from nine days to 16 days.

It makes sense. Hunting season clashes with rut. It’s only fair Bambi and Bucky get a brief moment of bliss before guns begin blasting.

Most people work better with background noise. Blame evolution. Animals in the forest go quiet when a predator is near: