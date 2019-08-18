Our friends just won the lottery — their three beautiful daughters are marrying back to back. Now, if they could just win the lottery to pay for them.
Before wedding two, I protest wearing a tie. The Better Half replies gently, “You can wear a tie or a bolo.”
“But they’re both ties.”
“You don’t have a third choice. Your Batman Cape is at the dry cleaners.”
We arrive to a packed church. The men are wearing their Sunday best…collared shirts. Many guys even wear collared dress shirts.
Seven guys wear ties but who’s counting.
This is a millennial wedding and millennials hug. Mid-hug, the groom and best man whack each other on the back so hard it sounds like a double Heimlich.
There’s no best man but two best men. It’s classically millennial. Everyone gets a title just for showing up.
Counting seven groomsmen, two best men, seven bridesmaids, a matron and a maid of honor, it’s not a wedding party, it’s a convention.
For the musical interlude, two young women sing sublimely in perfect harmony— a welcome change from the last wedding we attended. That singer had issues.
By popular demand, she was previously voted off the karaoke stage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.