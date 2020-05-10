Jim Naugler: Golf provides pandemic escape

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While a cure for COVID-19 still awaits, a partial cure for cabin fever just arrived. The amended safer-in-place order allows golf courses to reopen. Someone finally figured out that no place is safer than acres of golf course.

For instance, tee times 12 minutes apart extend social distancing from six feet to a par five.

The key is eliminating touch points by limiting golfers to their own golf balls and golf clubs. Courses universally removed benches, rakes and ball washers. The new rule is BYOB — bring your own bottle of golf-ball cleaner.

One course installed a foam insert to keep the ball from falling into the cup. Scoring is pass-fail.

Golfers often chose to walk the course and lug their own bag. This is a revelation to a few duffers who are discovering for the first time that golf is not only a sport but it may involve exercise.

Tee times are limited to a foursome. To be scrupulously fair, a golfer the size of a twosome still counts as one in the foursome.

For the non-playing spouse ready to strangle spouse 2, getting spouse 2 out of the house for three or four hours gives new meaning to safer-in-place.

