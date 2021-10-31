Jim Naugler: Good listeners few and far between

A good listener is attentive, empathetic, non-judgmental, asks confirming questions and lets the speaker finish. Then there’s the rest of us who are innocent victims of bad listening habits:

Distraction: A man and women are talking at a party. As the guy speaks, he can’t miss the women’s eyes scanning the room. “See anyone I know?” he asks.

Dull subject: Grace and Blanche compare notes in the lady’s room. “So, Blanche, any progress?”

“He’s really absorbed in our conversation — he talked about himself the entire time.”

“Learn anything?”

“Nothing. He’s so boring, I counted sheep to stay awake.”

Faking attention: She gazed into his eyes and nodded attentively. She continued gazing into his eyes and nodding attentively after he told her a spider was crawling up her leg.

Criticizing the speaker: “How was the lecture?”, asked Fosdick. “Awful,” said Milkweed. “The guy was a dweeb who looked like a dork and sounded like a doofus.”

“Yes, but what did he say?”

“Good question.”

Choosing what’s easy: The professor, discussing quantum theory, sees students texting. Furious, he instructs the class to summarize his lecture. A student texting asks, “Is this quiz open book?”

Classic line — “Please stop talking while I’m interrupting.”

